Michael Furtney removes name from transfer portal, will stay at Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Michael Furtney has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, and will stay at Wisconsin.

In a statement on Twitter, Furtney wrote that after a conversation with Head UW Coach Luke Fickell, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell he decided to remove his name from the transfer portal.

“I believe in the vision my coaches have for this team,” Furtney said.

Furtney played in all 12 games for the Badgers this season, staring in eight at right guard.

Furtney will be a sixth-year senior in 2023 with one year of eligibility remaining.

Furtney is the second Wisconsin player to enter the transfer portal, remove his name from it and then decide to stay at Wisconsin. Wide receiver Markus Allen had previously entered the transfer portal and announced that he was going to Minnesota.

On December 8 Allen posted a picture of him in a Wisconsin uniform with receivers Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis. Allen also retweeted a Tweet from On3 Sports that reported that Allen withdrew his name from the portal and was staying at Wisconsin.

