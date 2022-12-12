Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by his own vehicle while clearing snow from his windshield, Monona Police Department reported.

In a Facebook post Monday, officials said the man was clearing off of his vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive. He walked around his vehicle to wipe the other side of his windshield when the vehicle moved forward and hit him.

Monona PD stated that the man fell to the ground and the vehicle rolled over him.

Monona EMS and police responded around 2:45 p.m. Friday, with EMS taking the man to the hospital. The man later died of his injuries, authorities stated.

