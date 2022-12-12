Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by his own vehicle while clearing snow from his windshield, Monona Police Department reported.

In a Facebook post Monday, officials said the man was clearing off of his vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive. He walked around his vehicle to wipe the other side of his windshield when the vehicle moved forward and hit him.

Monona PD stated that the man fell to the ground and the vehicle rolled over him.

Monona EMS and police responded around 2:45 p.m. Friday, with EMS taking the man to the hospital. The man later died of his injuries, authorities stated.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

FILE: A bald eagle soars over the Des Moines River, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, below the Lake Red...
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
Driving
AAA expects busy travel season for year-end holidays
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers acquire William Contreras in three-team trade
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Laila Edwards named WCHA Rookie of the Week