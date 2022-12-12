New details expected on deadly Watertown fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people.

Over the weekend, Fire Chief Travis Teesch said he expected to release more information on Friday’s deadly blaze at the beginning of the week. No further details have been made available since the fire department’s original statement.

Flowers and tributes were placed all along the temporary fence that now surrounds the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in front of the house. While officials have not released their ages, multiple sources have told NBC15 News the people who died were children.

“It’s devastated this community because these kids, their schoolmates, and everybody are just as traumatized,” a neighbor, Lisa Banks, said. “I drove out here on Saturday and there was a girl just standing here sobbing because the eighteen-year-old was her best friend and here’s nothing left.”

Tributes have been placed outside the Watertown home where three people were found dead on Dec. 9, 2022. (WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

In its first statement on Friday, the fire department reported its firefighters were called to the home around 12:30 a.m. and found the home was already engulfed in flames. Fire crews attempted to brave the intense heat, smoke, and flames to reach the trapped occupants but were driven back by the blaze.

After firefighters extinguished the house, they located the victims’ bodies. They did not release their names and ages.

“It’s unbelievable,” Banks continued. “Everybody wants to be able to help, wants to know how we can help. They’re reaching out to the mom to see how we can help.”

On Saturday morning, the Watertown community took its first steps toward helping the family. The proceeds from a raffle would be used to help them, organizers revealed.

One woman who says she’s known the family for decades and watched the victims grow up, said the Watertown community will “continue rallying around the family and be there for them.”

“That’s all we can do.”

