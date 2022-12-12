Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Two unrestrained toddlers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Two unrestrained toddlers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said.

One of the toddlers was decapitated due to improper restraints, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of the crash and found that the Honda minivan had struck a tree.

The decapitated toddler was pronounced dead on the scene, but the second toddler died at the hospital. Two adult women, including the driver who is believed to be in her 20s, remain in serious condition at the hospital, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the minivan failed to maintain the lane and sideswiped trees, a light pole and a wall, before hitting a large palm tree head-on.

Police believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and said speed could have been a factor.

The identification of the victims will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police are using this crash to remind parents to properly restrain their children inside a vehicle.

“The NLVPD urges parents, caregivers, and anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight,” police added in a news release. “We would also like to remind the public of the dangers of driving while impaired and how dangerous it can be.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

