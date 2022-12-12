Wet stretch of weather begins Tuesdsay

Wintry system moving in
This system will bring mainly rain showers, with a bit of wintry precip as it moves out.
This system will bring mainly rain showers, with a bit of wintry precip as it moves out.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Winds picking up tonight
  • Rain moves in late Tuesday
  • Switch to wintry precip Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will begin to move into southern Wisconsin tomorrow. Ahead of it tonight, skies will remain overcast and winds will begin to grow stronger out of the southeast.

We’ll wake up to dry conditions Tuesday morning, and should remain dry for at least the first half of the day. Winds will continue to grow in strength as warm front drawers nearer, gusting towards 40 mph at times. The warm front will begin to move through during the afternoon and evening, bringing showers with it. Temperatures will be warm enough that southern Wisconsin will see rain, while snow and wintry mixing are expected in northern Wisconsin.

Rain will be widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, before growing scattered during the day on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to lower 40s, which will keep precip as rain. However, that will change as we move into Thursday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Cold air will move in on the backside of this system as it pushes further east. We’ll see temperatures getting colder through the day on Thursday, allowing any precip to fall as a wintry mix or light snow. We could see some of this linger into Friday morning.

Snow accumulation is expected to be minor locally, there’s a chance for maybe an inch or two in our northern counties by Friday. However, roads could become slick as temperatures get colder on Thursday. The colder air looks to stick around through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
Mainly Rain for Southern Wisconsin
Major Storm to Impact the Region
Our next weather-maker will arrive on Tuesday, slowly moving out by Friday.
Another wintry system arrives midweek
Overcast skies this weekend with temps in the mid and upper 30s.
Gray but mild weekend ahead