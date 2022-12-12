Wet stretch of weather begins Tuesdsay

Winds picking up tonight

Rain moves in late Tuesday

Switch to wintry precip Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will begin to move into southern Wisconsin tomorrow. Ahead of it tonight, skies will remain overcast and winds will begin to grow stronger out of the southeast.

We’ll wake up to dry conditions Tuesday morning, and should remain dry for at least the first half of the day. Winds will continue to grow in strength as warm front drawers nearer, gusting towards 40 mph at times. The warm front will begin to move through during the afternoon and evening, bringing showers with it. Temperatures will be warm enough that southern Wisconsin will see rain, while snow and wintry mixing are expected in northern Wisconsin.

Rain will be widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, before growing scattered during the day on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to lower 40s, which will keep precip as rain. However, that will change as we move into Thursday.

Cold air will move in on the backside of this system as it pushes further east. We’ll see temperatures getting colder through the day on Thursday, allowing any precip to fall as a wintry mix or light snow. We could see some of this linger into Friday morning.

Snow accumulation is expected to be minor locally, there’s a chance for maybe an inch or two in our northern counties by Friday. However, roads could become slick as temperatures get colder on Thursday. The colder air looks to stick around through the weekend and into the start of next week.

