Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

(Wisconsin DNR)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season.

Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.

The DNR asks ice-fishers who catch mudpuppies to take a picture, gently remove the fishing hook and release it into the water. Ice-fishers should carefully handle mudpuppies, as they have sensitive skin.

Data collected from mudpuppy sightings can help the DNR determine the distribution and range of the species. DNR Conservation Biologist Linda Carlson says observations from the public are valuable, as they help determine how well mudpuppies are doing in Wisconsin.

“This information will show us where we will need to direct future management efforts to help declining populations,” Carlson said.

Mudpuppy populations are declining, and they are listed as a species of special concern in Minnesota and are threatened in Iowa and Illinois. Mudpuppy populations in Wisconsin have not been studied extensively, according to DNR said.

Mudpuppy observations and photos can be submitted to DNRherptiles@wisconsin.gov.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

FILE: A bald eagle soars over the Des Moines River, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, below the Lake Red...
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
Driving
AAA expects busy travel season for year-end holidays
Generic police lights
Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers acquire William Contreras in three-team trade
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Laila Edwards named WCHA Rookie of the Week