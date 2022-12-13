2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers seized two guns early Tuesday morning after they reported finding two people who were covered in blood at an apartment building on the city’s far west side.

Investigators stated both individuals appeared to be intoxicated and they would not say what happened. They were later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Additionally, blood was found on the exterior door of the apartment on Saynor Court where the two of them were found, as well as on an apartment next door, the report continued.

The responding officers, who had arrived around 2:30 a.m., conducted a protective sweep of both apartments. During that search, the officers found the two guns, which the report stated were in plain view and “were seized for safekeeping.” The report concluded by noting the incident remains under investigation.

