Active stretch of weather begins tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain will be moving into southern Wisconsin this evening, becoming widespread overnight. Temperatures won’t cool much tonight, which will allow us to keep seeing rain instead of any wintry precip.

Wednesday won’t be a complete washout, as there will be some breaks in the rain but scattered showers will stick around through most of the day. Highs will be mild once again, in the mid-40s. Winds will remain strong out of the southeast with gusts of 30-35 mph at times. Rain totals across the southern half of the state are expected to be between 1-2 inches.

Rain will continue into Wednesday night, but as temperatures cool Thursday morning we’ll start to see some of that rain switching to a rain/snow mix.

Be sure to check on road conditions Thursday morning, as wet surfaces could get slick. Temperatures will continue to cool through the day, and we’ll continue to see some light snow showers. More moisture will wrap around this system as it exits, keeping snow in the forecast for Friday too. Cold air will also be coming in on the backside of this system. We’ll see high temperatures remaining in the 20s through the weekend and into next week, with lows in the teens and single digits.

