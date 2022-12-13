Active stretch of weather begins tonight

Widespread rain moving in
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Widespread rain overnight
  • Scattered showers Wednesday
  • Rain to snow/mix by Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain will be moving into southern Wisconsin this evening, becoming widespread overnight. Temperatures won’t cool much tonight, which will allow us to keep seeing rain instead of any wintry precip.

Wednesday won’t be a complete washout, as there will be some breaks in the rain but scattered showers will stick around through most of the day. Highs will be mild once again, in the mid-40s. Winds will remain strong out of the southeast with gusts of 30-35 mph at times. Rain totals across the southern half of the state are expected to be between 1-2 inches.

Rain will continue into Wednesday night, but as temperatures cool Thursday morning we’ll start to see some of that rain switching to a rain/snow mix.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Be sure to check on road conditions Thursday morning, as wet surfaces could get slick. Temperatures will continue to cool through the day, and we’ll continue to see some light snow showers. More moisture will wrap around this system as it exits, keeping snow in the forecast for Friday too. Cold air will also be coming in on the backside of this system. We’ll see high temperatures remaining in the 20s through the weekend and into next week, with lows in the teens and single digits.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Mainly Rain for Southern Wisconsin
Major Storm to Impact the Region
Extended Forecast
Major Storm to Impact the Region
This system will bring mainly rain showers, with a bit of wintry precip as it moves out.
Wet stretch of weather begins Tuesday
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin