Autopsy confirms crash was cause of death in Lafayette Co. wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The autopsy of a Beloit man who died after his vehicle crashed into the Pecatonica River last week revealed that the 73-year-old died as a result of the crash, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office stated that the autopsy for Eugene Dinger was conducted on Thursday, Dec. 8. Officials said the crash is documented as a motor vehicle fatality.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, to the 1900 block of State Highway 78 in the Town of Blanchard.

Investigators determined that sometime overnight on Tuesday or during the early hours Wednesday morning, the 73-year-old Beloit resident was driving northbound on State Highway 78 when he crossed the vehicle over the southbound lane of traffic before hitting the guardrail. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle went behind the guardrail and became airborne before plunging into the river.

This is the first motor vehicle fatality this year on Lafayette County roads.

