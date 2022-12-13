Badger Hawkeye Red Cross honors blood donor

Family and friends gathered to remember Brad Morter and his dedication to the American Red Cross.
Family and friends gathered to remember Brad Morter and his dedication to the American Red Cross.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Family members and volunteers at the Badger Hawkeye Red Cross honored the life of a special donor Tuesday.

Former Red Cross volunteer and donor Brad Morter dedicated his life to platelet donation.

Many years ago, a fellow construction worker battled cancer and needed platelets. Morter started donating to help him but kept giving long after.

Last year, Morter died unexpectedly, but this year, his friends and relatives are honoring his memory.

“We were given a lot when he passed, a lot of support, a lot of community involvement for us. And we had to think of a way that we could give back to people, give back to our community and also just channel our grief somewhere,” Morter’s wife Patricia Morter said.

A window memorial pays tribute to Brad Morter.
A window memorial pays tribute to Brad Morter.(NBC15)

The Badger Hawkeye Red Cross paid tribute to Morter with a stained glass window memorial, which depicts an image that was inspired by a blood vessel.

Throughout his lifetime, Morter donated 108 gallons of blood. That’s 864 separate visits and donations, taking nearly three hours each time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Help fight food insecurity by donating to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.
NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon, Sort-A-Thon happening Wednesday
A family smiling with Santa Claus on Madison's north side in December.
Higher demand for Santa’s helper in South Central Wisconsin
Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m....
Autopsy confirms crash was cause of death in Lafayette Co. wreck