Badger Hawkeye Red Cross honors blood donor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Family members and volunteers at the Badger Hawkeye Red Cross honored the life of a special donor Tuesday.

Former Red Cross volunteer and donor Brad Morter dedicated his life to platelet donation.

Many years ago, a fellow construction worker battled cancer and needed platelets. Morter started donating to help him but kept giving long after.

Last year, Morter died unexpectedly, but this year, his friends and relatives are honoring his memory.

“We were given a lot when he passed, a lot of support, a lot of community involvement for us. And we had to think of a way that we could give back to people, give back to our community and also just channel our grief somewhere,” Morter’s wife Patricia Morter said.

A window memorial pays tribute to Brad Morter. (NBC15)

The Badger Hawkeye Red Cross paid tribute to Morter with a stained glass window memorial, which depicts an image that was inspired by a blood vessel.

Throughout his lifetime, Morter donated 108 gallons of blood. That’s 864 separate visits and donations, taking nearly three hours each time.

