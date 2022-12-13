Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery

A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries
Bald Eagle patient looks into the camera.
Bald Eagle patient looks into the camera.(Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday.

Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest Monday night during what the Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee called “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.”

The eagle was found with a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, including CPR, he was unable to be resuscitated,” the Humane Society said in announcing its death. “We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community.”

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday called on the public to help provide tips of who may have shot the eagle.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

FILE: A bald eagle soars over the Des Moines River, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, below the Lake Red...
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
Karen Timberlake
Wisconsin state health secretary leaving post
How senators ‘defied political gravity’ on same-sex marriage
Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of...
Wisconsin youth health survey shows stress up since COVID-19