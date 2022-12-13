Charlie Berens to hold book signing at University Book Store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Book Store will host a book signing event with Charlie Berens following the UW-Madison winter commencement.

Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute.’ He will be signing his book, The Midwest Survival Guide, which will be given to all graduates from the Class of 2022.

Berens graduated from UW-Madison in 2009, where he studied journalism.

The book signing will take place at 711 State Street in Madison following Berens’ winter commencement speech at the Kohl Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.