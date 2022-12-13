Charlie Berens to hold book signing at University Book Store

Comedian Charlie Berens, host of a popular online show called Manitowoc Minute, warms up in a...
Comedian Charlie Berens, host of a popular online show called Manitowoc Minute, warms up in a backstage dressing room before performing at Shannon Hall in the Wisconsin Union Theater on Jan. 26, 2018. Berens is a 2009 University of Wisconsin-Madison alumnus. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)(Jeff Miller | University of Wisconsin-Madison)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Book Store will host a book signing event with Charlie Berens following the UW-Madison winter commencement.

Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute.’ He will be signing his book, The Midwest Survival Guide, which will be given to all graduates from the Class of 2022.

Berens graduated from UW-Madison in 2009, where he studied journalism.

The book signing will take place at 711 State Street in Madison following Berens’ winter commencement speech at the Kohl Center.

