Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Lake County man have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against the heir to a family estate.

Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and Jason P. Hoppa, 38, are charged each with a count of Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Joseph is the father of the intended victim and Jason is the brother of the intended victim.

On Oct. 23, a Green Lake County deputy was called to a residence on 32nd Drive in the Town of Berlin. A caller had stated that the Hoppas had offered someone money to “take out” the intended victim.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states the Hoppas had allegedly met with the intended hitman, who was offered “$20,000 now and $20,000 when he took [the intended victim] out.”

The intended hitman said the conversation happened in July. He said he came forward because he couldn’t live with the information any longer.

The intended hitman told investigators that Jason Hoppa had “lots of firearms” and he was going to file off the serial number of one of the guns so it would be untraceable.

According to the complaint, the intended target was the primary beneficiary of a family estate, and his father, Joseph, was upset about that.

The intended hitman stated that he had been looking for a place to live and met with Joseph Hoppa about a property in Berlin. He indicated Hoppa told him he could move in there if he would be willing to “do some favors down the road.”

A couple of weeks later the intended hitman was advised to have a meeting with Joseph Hoppa at a bar in Berlin. During this meeting, the elder Hoppa asked if the intended hitman could “kill someone and get away with it.”

“Joseph Hoppa Sr then stated .... ‘you want to kill my kid,’” reads the complaint.

The intended hitman said he asked him “what happened to blood is thicker than water?”

Hoppa Sr allegedly replied that there is “no love here, I have no love for this kid.” Hoppa was allegedly talking about the intended victim, his son.

“He’s got to go, no ifs, and or buts, he’s got to f---ing go,” Hoppa Sr allegedly said.

Hoppa allegedly threatened to come after the intended hitman if word got out to the police about the plot. That’s when he reportedly offered the $20,000 upfront and $20,000 when “the job was done.”

The intended hitman said he had a conversation with Joseph’s son Jason Hoppa, who told him that he “wanted him to kill his brother.” Jason allegedly informed the man about cameras on the property and how he could “pop” the victim and walk away.

Later, there was a second meeting at the bar in Berlin in which Jason Hoppa offered the intended hitman a gun, according to the complaint. The man showed investigators what he believed to be a picture of the same gun on Jason Hoppa’s Facebook page.

In November, the intended hitman backed out of cooperating with authorities but later agreed to help with recording a conversation. He got Joseph Hoppa on the phone.

“If you still want it done, I’ll go down and put a bullet in his head right now before I leave town,” the intended hitman said.

Joseph responded, “I can’t do something like that.”

The conversation continued:

[NAME REDACTED]: “Is this something you’re still interested in after this court s--t is done and you get paid?”

JOSEPH HOPPA: “I kinda think I wouldn’t wanna have anybody done, but there are other things that could be done later on. Right now I gotta wait til everything gets done and I get paid. Otherwise, I wouldn’t get anything.”

[NAME REDACTED]: “The only reason I’m asking is because I talked to Jason the other day and he said he was gonna talk to you and because of the conversation that me and you had.”

JOSEPH: “Yup, yup.”

JOSEPH: “As long as he’s got your number, if I needed any work done or anything, I’d let you know.”

JOSEPH: “Right now, I’m just trying to get things going so I get paid, that’s the problem, I haven’t gotten paid anything.”

[NAME REDACTED]: “Alright, sounds good. Let me know.”

JOSEPH “Sounds good. Thanks. Thanks for calling.”

On Nov. 30, detectives executed a search warrant at the home of Joseph Hoppa, who was taken into custody.

Hoppa told officers that his father had died in January and left everything to his son, the intended victim of the hit. Joseph stated he believed the split between him and his son would have been 50/50.

However, Hoppa denied wanting to hurt his son, saying “No, I am a Christian” and “I wouldn’t do something like that.”

Hoppa did admit to having conversations with the intended hitman and giving him a place to stay. He denied wanting the man to hurt his son.

“He stated that even though he has disgruntles with his son, he wouldn’t want anything to happen. He stated that he would feel pretty bad about that and again stated that he would never contract anyone or have any harm done to his son in any way, shape, or form. He stated that’s not him, he was born and raised Catholic and was an altar boy,” reads the complaint.

Joseph Hoppa stated it was the intended hitman who was the one who talked about harming his son.

“We then asked him what his response was when somebody that he barely knows offer to kill his son. JOSEPH ANTHONY HOPPA stated that he didn’t need this type of attention and he didn’t want to call the cops or anything to draw attention to himself,” reads the complaint.

On Nov. 30, a search warrant was executed at Jason Hoppa’s property in Poy Sippi. Jason Hoppa denied that he wanted his brother dead, but admitted that he and his dad were upset with his brother because they believe he had manipulated the grandfather into handing over the estate.

When asked if he believed his dad arranged anything, Hoppa replied, “I doubt it.”

During the search warrant, officers recovered a Beretta Grandone VT that had the serial numbers ground off. They also found a 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun, according to the complaint.

The Hoppas appeared in Green Lake County Court Tuesday for an initial appearance.

Cash bond for each suspect is set at $50,000.

