Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again

(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a row in 2022 under revised contract terms that lowered benchmarks the technology company needed to meet.

The Taiwan-based company qualified for $8.6 million in tax credits based on creating 768 eligible jobs at its southeastern Wisconsin facility and making a $77.4 million capital investment by the end of 2021, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. That’s on top of nearly $30 million in tax breaks Foxconn earned in 2021.

“With hundreds of employees verified by economic development officials based on 2020 and 2021 reporting periods, the company now has over 1,000 employees working in Wisconsin,” Foxconn Technology Group said in a Tuesday statement. “The company thanks Governor Tony Evers and his team for their partnership as we continue to invest in Wisconsin.”

Evers revised the state’s contract with Foxconn in April 2021. Under the new deal, Foxconn is expected to invest up to $672 million by the end of 2025. The original contract, entered into by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, envisioned a $10 billion investment by Foxconn that would employ up to 13,000.

Under that original deal, Foxconn could have qualified for nearly $4 billion in state and local tax breaks.

Foxconn has four buildings in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, which it describes as a nearly 1-million-square-foot “advanced manufacturing” facility; a 300,000-square-foot “smart manufacturing center;” a 120,000-square-foot “multipurpose building;” and a 100-foot tall “high-performance computing data center globe.”

Kelly Gallaher, whose group, A Better Mount Pleasant, has been a vocal critic of Foxconn, said it remains the largest failed publicly funded economic development project in U.S. history.

“Foxconn’s late summer hiring spree for public dollars will inevitably lead to new year layoffs,” Gallaher said. “It’s become an annual event in Mount Pleasant.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Help fight food insecurity by donating to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.
NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon, Sort-A-Thon happening Wednesday
Family and friends gathered to remember Brad Morter and his dedication to the American Red Cross.
Badger Hawkeye Red Cross honors blood donor
A family smiling with Santa Claus on Madison's north side in December.
Higher demand for Santa’s helper in South Central Wisconsin
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m....
Autopsy confirms crash was cause of death in Lafayette Co. wreck