Grant Co. officials detail search efforts for missing 34-year-old

Ronald Henry
Ronald Henry((Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept.))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office detailed its efforts so far in the search for a missing 34-year-old man, who has not been seen since Dec. 4.

The sheriff’s office issued a missing endangered person alert for Ronald Henry on Dec. 8 from a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville. Deputies learned that Henry was staying at a friend’s home and was last heard from late the night of Dec. 4 into Dec. 5. His loved ones told authorities that this is out of character for him.

Detectives have followed up on leads they have received on this investigation. Grant Co. officials explained that detectives have done area searches of the property where he was staying, used drones and had the University of Dubuque flight school do a search in a helicopter. K-9s have also been used to search for Henry.

The sheriff’s office published a Facebook post the day the alert was released, appealing to the public for any information on Henry’s whereabouts.

Henry was described in the alert as being 5′10″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen the missing man should call the sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

