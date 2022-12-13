Janesville police searching for suspected dognappers

The Janesville Police Department reports this puppy was stolen from the Petland store on Humes...
The Janesville Police Department reports this puppy was stolen from the Petland store on Humes Road, on Dec. 12, 2022.(Janesville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking for help locating the two suspects accused of swiping a puppy from a pet store.

On Tuesday, investigators released pictures of the suspects – as well as the little pooch – and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

According to the police statement, the suspects, a man and a woman, went into the Petland store, on Humes Road, around 3:30 p.m. and picked up brown Dachshund puppy. The woman slipped the tiny dog into her coat and walked out.

The Janesville Police Department is looking for these two individuals after a puppy was stolen...
The Janesville Police Department is looking for these two individuals after a puppy was stolen from a Petland store, on Dec. 12, 2022.(Janesville Police Dept.)

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can also be submitted online via the P3Tips app.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Joseph and Jason Hoppa
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
Waunakee veterinarian accused abusing multiple animals at clinic
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Amaree Goodall appears via video in court during a hearing in July 2022.
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court