Janesville police searching for suspected dognappers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking for help locating the two suspects accused of swiping a puppy from a pet store.

On Tuesday, investigators released pictures of the suspects – as well as the little pooch – and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

According to the police statement, the suspects, a man and a woman, went into the Petland store, on Humes Road, around 3:30 p.m. and picked up brown Dachshund puppy. The woman slipped the tiny dog into her coat and walked out.

The Janesville Police Department is looking for these two individuals after a puppy was stolen from a Petland store, on Dec. 12, 2022. (Janesville Police Dept.)

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can also be submitted online via the P3Tips app.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.