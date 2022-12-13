Major Storm to Impact the Region

Mainly Rain for Southern Wisconsin
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
  • Some Showers Possible Later Today
  • Rain Likely Tonight
  • Colder By the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will continue to move toward the northern Plains today. This is the same storm systems which brought several feet of snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies.

Dry conditions are expected this morning, and we should remain dry for at least the first half of the day. Winds will continue to grow in strength as warm front drawers nearer, gusting towards 40 mph at times. The warm front will begin to move through during the afternoon and evening, bringing showers with it. Temperatures will be warm enough that southern Wisconsin will see rain, while snow and wintry mixing are expected in northern Wisconsin.

Rain will be widespread tonight into Wednesday morning, before growing scattered during the day on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to lower 40s, which will keep precipitation as rain. However, that will change as we move into Thursday.

Cold air will move in on the backside of this system as it pushes further east. We’ll see temperatures getting colder through the day on Thursday, allowing any precipitation to fall as a wintry mix or light snow. We could see some of this linger into Friday morning. This storm will pound the northern Plains with heavy snow and strong wind through the middle of the week. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect over a large portion of the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Snow accumulation is expected to be minor locally, there’s a chance for maybe an inch or two in our northern counties by Friday. However, roads could become slick as temperatures get colder on Thursday. The colder air looks to stick around through the weekend and into the start of next week.

