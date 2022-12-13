NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon, Sort-A-Thon happening Wednesday

Organizers with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin say the community engagement so far has been great.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon take place Wednesday, marking the home stretch in the 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

During the Phone-A-Thon, your contributions will be matched throughout the day, up to $350,000, by generous sponsors during Mike’s Miracle Minutes. That means during the match, $10 can provide up to 50 meals.

Volunteers will be taking your phone calls from 6 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

All of the food donated by the community during Fund and Food Drives will be checked and categorized at the Alliant Energy Center during the Sort-A-Thon on Wednesday. This is the largest volunteer and sorting event of the year for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign’s theme this year is “Together.” Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our community.

Around 63 million meals have been raised overall since the Share Your Holidays campaign started over two decades ago.

