Paoli Creamery added to State Register of Historic Places

TOWN OF MONTROSE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Paoli Co-Operative Creamery Company Plant in the Town of Montrose was added to the State Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced Monday.

The creamery, which was built in 1925, processed and sold nearby farmers’ goods and played a major part in supporting the local market for milk and milk products. The creamery was expanded over the years to incorporate new technology, such as bulk milk tanks.

Co-operative creameries played a significant role in growth of the state’s dairy industry in the 20th century. For nearly 60 years, the plant was a processing facility for hundreds of farmers. The plant processed and sold milk, cheese and butter from local farmers who had an ownership stake in the creamery, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The Paoli Creamery is owned by Danika Lain and Nic Mink. More information about the creamery can be found on the Wisconsin Historical Society’s website.

