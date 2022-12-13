Santa visits American Family Children’s Hospital

Santa rode on a firetruck during a parade at American Family Children's Hospital.
Santa rode on a firetruck during a parade at American Family Children's Hospital.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the spirit of the holiday season, Santa visited American Family Children’s Hospital Tuesday!

Even though Santa was not able to come inside the building to greet the kids, a small parade was held where he rode in a fire truck and waved to the kids.

Santa said being able to visit in person Tuesday was extra special.

“Last week I did a virtual visit with a bunch of the kids, and today we want to get down and at least do a drive-by parade so we can wave and look at them in the window and hopefully brighten their day a little bit,” Santa said.

Santa has been partnering with American Family Children’s Hospital for the past 62 years.

