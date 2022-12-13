Santa visits American Family Children’s Hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the spirit of the holiday season, Santa visited American Family Children’s Hospital Tuesday!

Even though Santa was not able to come inside the building to greet the kids, a small parade was held where he rode in a fire truck and waved to the kids.

Santa said being able to visit in person Tuesday was extra special.

“Last week I did a virtual visit with a bunch of the kids, and today we want to get down and at least do a drive-by parade so we can wave and look at them in the window and hopefully brighten their day a little bit,” Santa said.

Santa has been partnering with American Family Children’s Hospital for the past 62 years.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.