Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year is expected to return to court on Tuesday.

Court records indicate Amaree Goodall has a hearing at 10:15 a.m. to discuss modifying his bond. In April, a cash bond for Goodall, who is charged with first-degree homicide, was set at $500,000 with conditions that included not returning to Beloit or having contact with multiple people and the victim’s family.

In April, Goodall was arrested in Michigan after a warrant for his arrest was issued two months earlier. Prosecutors allege he killed Jion Broomfield following a Jan. 29 basketball game between Beloit Memorial High School and Madison’s La Follette High School.

During the July 8 arraignment hearing, Beloit Police Dept. Detective Amber Davies described the fight that followed the game. She noted that the suspect was identified based on a description of the witness.

During cross-examination, the defense pointed out the witness did not see the shooter’s face and the described the person based on clothing. Additionally, Goodall is seven inches taller and more than 50 lbs. heavier than the person in that description. When Goodall’s attorney argued the witness did not know Goodall by name, Davies countered that the individual picked out the alleged shooter from surveillance video.

At the time, the defense objected to the state’s motion to bind Goodall over for trial, but Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer said there was probable cause to move forward. Goodall was arraigned in November where the court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

