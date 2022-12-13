UW-Whitewater to host Special Olympics in 2023

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Whitewater is set to host the 2023 State Summer Games, where more than 1,800 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes can compete in powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole.

Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth said the university’s core mission is to help students of diverse abilities find success.

“We look forward to supporting the competitions and witnessing the determination and sportsmanship of the athletes,” Chenoweth said.

An opening ceremony on June 8 will kick off the Summer Games, with competitions beginning on June 9 and ending on June 10. An evening dance will also be held on June 9.

Anyone interested in volunteers for the Summer Games should go to Special Olympics Wisconsin’s website or contact volunteer@specialolympicswisconsin.org.

