UWSP alumnus J.P. Feyereisen designated for assignment by Rays

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of...
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TAMPA BAY, FL (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point alumnus and MLB pitcher J.P. Feyereisen was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, the team announced. The team says they expect to trade him.

Feyereisen was in the midst of a career season in 2022, not allowing a run for 24.1 innings pitched. In June, Feyereisen was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder injury. The team announced last week that Feyereisen would be undergoing surgery to repair the labrum and shoulder cuff in his shoulder. He is expected to be out until August of next season. In 89.2 career innings with the Rays and Brewers, Feyereisen has a 2.31 ERA with 85 strikeouts.

When announcing the trade for pitcher Zach Eflin, Rays general manager Peter Bendix said the team expects to find a trade partner for Feyereisen. They have seven days to do so.

