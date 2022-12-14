MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a day packed with volunteers sorting donations and taking your calls - especially during those extra special Mike’s Miracle Minutes - as we strive to raise five million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin uses the money raised and teams up with approximately 300 partner agencies and programs to help put food on the table across 16 southern Wisconsin counties, all across the WMTV-TV viewing area. Second Harvest spokesperson Kristopher Tazelaar explained over 100,000 people in the area struggle with food insecurity. More than a third of those are children, meaning 1 in 8 kids has to live with hunger. Last year, the food bank distributed 17.7 million pounds of food, around 4.5 million pounds of which was fresh produce.

Hitting the Goal

You can help reach that goal with a donation today. Don’t forget every $10 provides up to 25 meals. During the Phone-A-Thon, your contributions will be matched throughout the day, up to $350,000, by generous sponsors during Mike’s Miracle Minutes. That means during the match, every sawbuck can provide up to 50 meals. We’re hoping to reach 5 million meals. All day you’ll see the counter below climb and, by clicking the link or calling the number listed above, you’ll help reach that goal and put food on the tables of many people in need.

Be Like Mike & Mike’s Miracle Minutes

Share Your Holidays was born as a one-day food drive in a grocery store parking lot in 1996. It was then-anchor McKinney’s passion that no one should experience what he did as a child, growing up hungry.

What began on that cold winter day 26 years has grown more than Mike McKinney, who died in 2006, may ever have dreamed. Blossoming from a campaign that found success in the thousands of meals in a year to one that, with your help, brings millions of meals to people in southern Wisconsin.

“You know when I started here, it’s like ‘how do I follow in Mike’s footsteps?’ To know that even if they were smaller than Mike’s, we made a difference is really the capstone of a career thanks to all of you who have stepped up,” NBC15 News anchor John Stofflet said when he surprised with this year’s ‘Be Like Mike’ award.

Mike’s Miracle Minute Sponsor 6:01 a.m. Rural Mutual Insurance 6:40 a.m. Wollersheim Winery 7:25 a.m. Becky, a longtime educator in Madison 7:55 a.m. Exact Sciences 8:27 a.m. Clasen Quality Chocolate 8:57 a.m. The Norman Fletchall Team at RBC Wealth Management 9:58 a.m. Bobs Discount Furniture 10:26 a.m. Burger Night Out 11 a.m. Temple Beth El 11:20 a.m. Upper Iowa University Madison Center 11:58 a.m. First Weber Foundation 12:22 p.m. Werndli Charitable Trust 12:52 p.m. Messiah Lutheran Church Senior Adult Ministry 1:18 p.m. JX Gives Back Family Foundation 1:58 p.m. Hupy and Abraham SC 2:58 p.m. L and L Foods Inc. 4:01 p.m. TDS 4:15 p.m. OfficeSupply.com 4:43 p.m. Chase Bank 5 p.m. Madison Partners 5:20 p.m. Capitol Bank 6:01 p.m. Colonel Robert N Morse Foundation 6:15 p.m. Connect Search LLC 6:58 p.m. Spherion Staffing 7:44 p.m. Navitus Health Solutions 9:01 p.m. Dean Health Plan and Medica (Diamond Sponsors) 9:45 p.m. UW Health (Presenting Sponsor) 10:01 p.m. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group and Pam Widen

Through the Years

In the more than a quarter-century since the Share Your Holidays campaign began, the number of meals provided by the drive has grown many times over. Originally, and for more than a decade, goals could be measured in the thousands through today. Then, in 2009, the Share Your Holidays campaign crossed one million meals for the first time and never looked back. Now, just 13 years later the goal has increased another five-fold.

In all, an estimated 63 million meals have been raised, according to Second Harvest and now each campaign makes up about one-third of the meals Second Harvest provides in a year.

Share Your Holidays 2022 Stories

Share Your Holidays 2022 sponsors

