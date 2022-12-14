Dozens of Madison plows ready for slick morning commute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division is warning of a “wet, snowy, and slippery” commute Thursday as rain is expected to turn into snow overnight.

Madison Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said Wednesday that 36 trucks will hit the city’s roadways at midnight Thursday. Thirty-two of those vehicles will handle plowing and salting Madison’s main arteries, which includes Madison Metro routes and roads near schools and hospitals. The other four crews will put sand on residential hills, curves and intersections to provide traction for vehicles.

While crews will be treating the roads, Romines reminded drivers to give themselves extra time to drive to their destinations Thursday morning. The snow is expected to be heavy and Romines said pavement temperatures should be above freezing, creating slippery and slushy roads.

NBC15 meteorologists have called a First Alert Day for Wednesday into Thursday due to the major impacts to the morning commute.

