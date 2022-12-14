FBI offers reward for identification of Culver’s robbery suspect

The suspect is accused in several robberies and attempted robberies to businesses, four of which were at Culver’s restaurants.

The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Culver's drive-through, who has been linked to two other, similar incidents.(Lake Mills Police Dept.)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of a man suspected of several robberies and attempted robberies at southern Wisconsin businesses.

The incidents range from Sept. 26 to Dec. 5 at four Culver’s locations and one Best Buy, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the Janesville Police Department. The alleged crimes occurred at the following locations:

  • Sept. 26– Culver’s, 190 Tyranena Park Road, Lake Mills
  • Oct. 6– Culver’s, 2633 Milton Avenue, Janesville
  • Oct. 10– Culver’s, 11150 N Port Washington Road, Mequon
  • Oct. 26 – Culver’s, 2676 Cranston Road, Beloit
  • Dec. 5– Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Drive, Janesville

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information on the suspect, who is still on the loose.


Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Best Buy that happened Monday.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)

The Janesville Police Department described the suspect as being 6′5″ tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has brown hair and a brown goatee. The agency said the suspect has been reported driving a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plates during each of the alleged crimes.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police added. Anyone who has information on this man should call the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

