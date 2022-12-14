FBI offers reward for identification of Culver’s robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of a man suspected of several robberies and attempted robberies at southern Wisconsin businesses.

The incidents range from Sept. 26 to Dec. 5 at four Culver’s locations and one Best Buy, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the Janesville Police Department. The alleged crimes occurred at the following locations:

Sept. 26– Culver’s, 190 Tyranena Park Road, Lake Mills

Oct. 6– Culver’s, 2633 Milton Avenue, Janesville

Oct. 10– Culver’s, 11150 N Port Washington Road, Mequon

Oct. 26 – Culver’s, 2676 Cranston Road, Beloit

Dec. 5– Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Drive, Janesville

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information on the suspect, who is still on the loose.

Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Best Buy that happened Monday. (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

The Janesville Police Department described the suspect as being 6′5″ tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has brown hair and a brown goatee. The agency said the suspect has been reported driving a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plates during each of the alleged crimes.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police added. Anyone who has information on this man should call the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.