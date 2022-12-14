Final push in NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Drum roll please....the final push of Share Your Holidays is here.

This year’s campaign kicked off Oct. 26 with a rollout of more than 300 barrels to 200 south central organizations, businesses, schools and churches. And Wednesday, Dec. 14 the Sort-A-Thon and Phone-A-Thon is underway, where nearly 30,000 pounds of food will be sorted by volunteers to soon be in the hands of food insecure community members.

The community support has been tremendous, with donations to help those in need pouring in at staple events held including the National Guard Food Drive, Giving Tuesday, Media Blitz and Give at your Grocer.

Phone-A-Thon

Coming to you LIVE from NBC15 Studios and with the help of volunteers, Second Harvest Foodbank will be accepting your phoned-in donations! Thanks to Mike’s Miracle Minute donors, donations will be matched. Phones will open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Call 844-8HUNGER (844-848-6437) or donate online here!

Sort-A-Thon

All of the food that the community brought together during Fund and Food Drives will go to the Alliant Energy Center for quality checking and sorting. This is the largest volunteer and sorting event of the year for SHFSW.

Last year, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raised more than 5,389,000 meals for those in need.

