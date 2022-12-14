First Alert Day Issued- Heavy Snow Into Thursday

Rain This Evening

Heavy Snow Tonight

Colder Temperatures Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day is in place Wednesday night Through Thursday as a strong and complicated storm system works its way through the Great Lakes. This will have a little bit of everything and the transition from one precipitation type to another will be key in just how much or little snow we see. Right now, a general 2-5 inches is expected for most places. Lighter totals near the stateline possible with areas across the far north in the 5–8-inch range.

Rain, heavy at times, will be around this evening from around 5-8 PM. Rain starts to mix with snow from 8-10 from north to south. Heavy snow is likely after 10 PM through early Thursday morning. This is when most of the accumulation will occur. Gusty winds developing to 30 mph will reduce visibility and drive snow. Temperatures will drop to around 30 tonight.

The heavy snow will move out Thursday morning, but lingering snow showers will remain through the day. Minor additional accumulations are possible. Highs will be out of the south 10-15 mph as highs top out in the lower to middle 30s. Lingering flurries Thursday night with lows in the middle 20s. A few more snow showers possible Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

The weekend will feature more clouds than sunshine with Sunday being the better day. Highs will be cold and into the lower 20s with overnight lows dipping into the single digits at times. The calm weather will continue into early next week as highs struggle to get out of the teens and lows remain in the single digits.

Another more potent system will have to be watched towards the end of next week. Snow is possible followed by the coldest air of the season as we head towards Christmas and beyond.

