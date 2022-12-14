Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American.

That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of course, conference player of the year awards are nothing new to Chaussee who won two Big 8 Player of the Year honors while playing for Sun Prairie High School.

Chaussee put up big numbers this season for the University of Louisville, smashing 27 kills in a five-set match against Georgia Tech. That came right after she nailed 24 kills against North Carolina State, and only needed four sets to do so. Over the season, she averaged 3.7 kills per set and more than 14 points per game.

A graduate student now, she still has one more big prize she and her teammates will be aiming for this weekend – the NCAA championship. The Cardinals will face off Thursday in a Final Four showdown against Pitt, the team that knocked Wisconsin out of the tournament.

Sarah Franklin, Danielle Hart, and Devyn Robinson were named AVCA Third Team All-Americans. (University of Wisconsin)

The Badgers may not have made it to the final weekend of the tournament, but they are still celebrating three of their own All-Americans. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin, graduate student Danielle Hart and junior Devyn Robinson were all named AVCA Third Team All-Americans.

Franklin and Hart, both of whom were already were selected First Team All-Big Ten, this is their first time appearing on the AVCA All-American list; while Robinson made it for the second time in three years.

Franklin led the Badgers with 3.51 kills per set, also ringing up the Badgers single-game high this season (23). Right behind her on the UW squad was Robinson, whose 2.69 kills per set tied for second on the team. The 1.51 blocks per set recorded by Hart were good for fifth in the nation. In conference games, she led the Big Ten with a .458 hitting percentage.

