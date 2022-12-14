Lodi declares snow emergency for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Lodi has declared a snow emergency for midnight Thursday as snow is expected to move in.

The snow emergency will be in effect for 48 hours or until snow removal is complete, officials explained.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on any public street or alley from midnight until 7 a.m. during a snow emergency, or until snow removal is complete.

Lodi reminded residents that a snow emergency is called when three or more inches of snow are predicted with 24 or less until a storm, from Nov. 15 to April 15. The city expects 2-4 inches to accumulate Thursday.

If any other cities in south central Wisconsin declare a snow emergency, NBC15 will add them to this story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.