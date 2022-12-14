Monona fire respond to large blaze Tuesday morning

Firefighters battle a structure fire in Monona, on Dec. 13, 2022.
Firefighters battle a structure fire in Monona, on Dec. 13, 2022.(Bob Van Etten | Monona Fire Dept./MOFD Assistant Chief Dan Eklof)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency responders from nine fire and EMS agencies were called Wednesday morning to battle heavy smoke and flames at a building in Monona, the city’s fire department reported.

According to the fire department, multiple people reported seeing the blaze around 7:45 a.m. Based on what they said, the fire department doubled down on their response upgrading it to a full structure fire, even before arriving on the scene.

The first firefighters to reach the burning building, in the 6300 block of Copps Ave., saw the smoke and flames as they pulled in. At that point, the firefighters determined they should call in more help and activated their box alarm system to extinguish the fire.

While the fire has been put out, the scene remains active a day later and the fire department is asking people to avoid the area. It added that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

