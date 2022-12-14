Mount Horeb Police Department reports missing child

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mount Horeb Police Department is looking for a missing child.

At 4:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to Adams Street for a report of a child that didn’t return home from school. She was last seen on video walking on Garfield near 8th Street around 3:30 p.m.

The missing child is a Hispanic female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about four feet tall and 50-60 pounds and was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans and a black and white backpack.

Mount Horeb PD is asking residents to check their backyards, garages, sheds and properties. Call 911 if you see her.

