MPD investigating vehicle stolen from car dealership lot

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership lot.

MPD was dispatched to the Odana Road Russ Darrow dealership around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when it was discovered that a vehicle was stolen.

Surveillance video shows the theft happened on Sunday, but the incident was reported on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made yet, according to MPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

