MPD looking for suspect in weapons violation on city’s north side

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the suspect of a weapons violation on the city’s north side.

MPD is investigating after multiple people reported hearing gunshots on the city’s north side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Troy Drive around 2:20 a.m.

According to MPD, witnesses in the area reported seeing the suspect vehicle speed away from the area. The unoccupied vehicle was later located at an address on Wyldewood Dr.

Unfired rounds were spotted in plain view inside the suspect vehicle after it was located, MPD said.

MPD said it has not made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

