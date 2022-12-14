MPD: Man hospitalized after crashing into pole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said it is believed that a man suffered a medical emergency before crashing his vehicle Monday night.

The 50-year-old driver was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a pole due to the medical emergency.

Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Nakoma Road and Spring Trail around 6:30 p.m. Monday after witnesses in the area saw a car swerving around before hitting a pole.

The pole that the vehicle hit was knocked down in the crash, causing Nakoma Road to close down. MPD said the pole was not electrical.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

