A Rough Thursday Morning Commute Expected

Rain Today

Rain Changing to Snow Tonight

Wet, Slushy Accumulation on Roadways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We saw widespread rain overnight with totals coming in close to an inch in some spots. The rain will become more scattered and light today before re-intensifying this evening. Slow moving low pressure to the west will continue to influence our weather over the next several days.

Today, I expect scattered showers through most of the day. Highs will be mild once again, in the mid-40s. Winds will remain strong out of the southeast with gusts of 30-35 mph at times. Total precipitation across the southern half of the state is expected to be between 1-2 inches. Through Thursday morning.

The latest model information is now trending toward a change to snow overnight, in many cases, prior to midnight. This will lead to significant accumulation by daybreak Thursday. Snow totals through Friday will be in the 2 to 8 inch range with the higher totals expected north. By Thursday morning, moisture becomes more limited and scattered snow showers and flurries will be seen throughout the day. Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to potential major impacts to the morning commute.

More moisture will wrap around this system as it exits, keeping snow in the forecast for Friday too. Cold air will also be coming in on the backside of this system. We’ll see high temperatures remaining in the 20s through the weekend and into next week, with lows in the teens and single digits.

A quick hitting disturbance will move through Saturday with potentially some drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That should exit with a break in the wet weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain similar with highs into the middle and upper 30s and lows into the middle and upper 20s.

A more impactful system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The track, timing, and temperatures will decide just what we see with that system.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.