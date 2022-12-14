A Rough Thursday Morning Commute Expected

FIRST ALERT DAY Posted for Tomorrow
Wet, heavy snow will accumulate overnight. Here are the latest forecast snow totals through...
Wet, heavy snow will accumulate overnight. Here are the latest forecast snow totals through Friday(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain Today
  • Rain Changing to Snow Tonight
  • Wet, Slushy Accumulation on Roadways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We saw widespread rain overnight with totals coming in close to an inch in some spots. The rain will become more scattered and light today before re-intensifying this evening. Slow moving low pressure to the west will continue to influence our weather over the next several days.

Today, I expect scattered showers through most of the day. Highs will be mild once again, in the mid-40s. Winds will remain strong out of the southeast with gusts of 30-35 mph at times. Total precipitation across the southern half of the state is expected to be between 1-2 inches. Through Thursday morning.

The latest model information is now trending toward a change to snow overnight, in many cases, prior to midnight. This will lead to significant accumulation by daybreak Thursday. Snow totals through Friday will be in the 2 to 8 inch range with the higher totals expected north. By Thursday morning, moisture becomes more limited and scattered snow showers and flurries will be seen throughout the day. Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to potential major impacts to the morning commute.

More moisture will wrap around this system as it exits, keeping snow in the forecast for Friday too. Cold air will also be coming in on the backside of this system. We’ll see high temperatures remaining in the 20s through the weekend and into next week, with lows in the teens and single digits.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

A quick hitting disturbance will move through Saturday with potentially some drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That should exit with a break in the wet weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain similar with highs into the middle and upper 30s and lows into the middle and upper 20s.

A more impactful system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The track, timing, and temperatures will decide just what we see with that system.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock (88) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

Latest News

Scattered showers last through Wednesday.
Soggy and windy Wednesday ahead
Mainly Rain for Southern Wisconsin
Major Storm to Impact the Region
Extended Forecast
Major Storm to Impact the Region
This system will bring mainly rain showers, with a bit of wintry precip as it moves out.
Wet stretch of weather begins Tuesday