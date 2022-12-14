St. Olaf’s Parish worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault allegations

A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two charges related to child sex allegations.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two charges related to child sex allegations, according to court records.

Rajnal Rehmat, 31, is accused of child enticement- sexual contact and sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

Rehmet appeared in Dane County court Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty and waived his preliminary hearing. His cash bond remains set at $5,000.

Should he be released on bond, court records indicate that his bond conditions were modified to add that Rehmat can not be at the St. Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest or at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. He would also not be allowed to have contact with the victim or their immediate family. Other conditions already in place included that he cannot have any contact with minors unless supervised by an adult and that he would have to give his passport to the Dane County Clerk of the Court within 48 hours of his release.

A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 4, 2023. Jury selection will take place on Feb. 27, 2023, and a two-day jury trial was slated for Feb. 28 and March 1, 2023.

Madison Diocese spokesperson Brent King previously confirmed that Rehmat worked at St. Olaf’s Parish in DeForest since June, explaining he arrived as a religious brother from Pakistan, as a member of the international community Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord. Rehmet has been placed on administrative leave and his religious superiors were notified, the statement continued.

King explained the Diocese learned of the allegations and immediately notified law enforcement. He indicated that action led to Rehmat’s arrest four days later. King added the Diocese would have no further statement, citing the ongoing investigation, and pledged its members would fully cooperate with law enforcement.

