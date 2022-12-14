Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.(Brendan Tierney/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle.

Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.

The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police. So, police said the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk before taking off with the vehicle.

Detectives contacted OnStar to help locate the car. The suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him, police said.

Officers used spike strips, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teen ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

No further information was available, as the suspect is a minor.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornado causes damage near New Orleans
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
LIVE: US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal...
Ex-Boy Scout leader gets 12 to 20 years on sex abuse charges
The insurance company shares their efforts to promote donating among employees.
M3 Insurance raises over 500,000 meals for Share Your Holidays
Second Harvest prioritizes community outreach to encourage people of fixed or lower incomes to...
Second Harvest's Camille O'Connell shares Second Harvest's outreach efforts