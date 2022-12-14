VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard

A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa constrictor in Florida. (Source: Tobie's Troop/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX STaff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard.

Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.

The pair said they were able to capture it after being called to a home’s backyard in Florida. They said at first, they were told the snake was an invasive python.

The two were out fishing with their pet Brazilian tufted capuchin monkey that day before getting the call from a residential property in Naples.

Pythons are invasive in Florida, and there are a variety of removal programs and professional removal services, according to the group. But this snake turned out to be an albino boa constrictor, weighing 52.6 pounds and measuring 9 feet, 5 inches long.

Tobie’s Troop shared the capture from that day on its YouTube channel, showing the pair wrangling the white snake. They transported the snake in a wheelbarrow to a shadier area, so it didn’t overheat while they measured it.

The group said the snake was likely kept as a pet and released when it got too large, or it may have been lost during a hurricane.

“We wish we could know how this animal ended up where it did, but that will likely remain a mystery,” Tobie’s Troop shared with the video.

The group said the snake would stay at their facility with other exotic rescues.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
Massive boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Higher demand for Santa’s helper in South Central Wisconsin
Higher demand for Santa’s helper in South Central Wisconsin
Santa visits American Family Children’s Hospital
Santa visits American Family Children’s Hospital