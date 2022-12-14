Watertown school district mourns three students found dead in home fire

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Unified School District held grief counseling sessions to help students and staff grieve three students found dead after a home fire on Friday.

Superintendent Jarred Burke said the Watertown Police and Fire Departments contacted the school early Friday morning before class began, so administrators could prepare to help students impacted by these deaths.

Burke said they provided two open grief counseling sessions Sunday and Monday night at the school’s library, gave staff time to talk with grief professionals and sent resources to parents. Counseling will continue to be available to those who need it and parents were encouraged to reach out to the school district.

Burke started as superintendent in July and didn’t realize how quickly he would become close with some of the students. Burke said he worked with one of the victims through a group talk with other students.

”It’s harder when you put a face to a name and I didn’t realize I would have that as quickly in this school district as I have, but it’s such a tight knit community that’s available to me,” He said. “So it’s hitting me harder than I thought it might.”

Officials have not released the names of the victims yet, but Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.

Burke understands the community has several unanswered questions, but encouraged patience with investigators.

”Give them time to do what they need to do,” he said. “Also, give us time to do what we need to do with students because students really need our support and it will take time.”

Flowers and tributes were placed all along the temporary fence that now surrounds the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave. A candlelight vigil was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in front of the house.

