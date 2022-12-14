Wisconsin DOJ sentences Madison man for mail theft, hiding mail in portable toilet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) sentenced a Madison man Tuesday after an investigation connected him to stolen mail hidden in portable toilets.

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee Steven Rosa, 29, was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine for mail theft.

The investigation began in Dec. 2020, when a service technician found opened U.S. First Class mail in a portable toilet in Sun Prairie. Additional mail was found in the same place and in another toilet in Jan. 2021. USPS found that the mail was assigned to Rosa for delivery.

Rosa admitted to stealing his assigned mail over a two-week period, claiming he was looking for cash and gift cards. The USPS said Rosa stole mail from 39 people along with $245 in cash and gift cards.

During the sentencing, Judge Conley said Rosa’s actions were damaging to the “already suffering” USPS and that he violated the trust of the public.

The investigation was conducted in partnership with the USPS and the Office of Inspector General.

