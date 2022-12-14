Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with traffic enforcement on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) announced Wednesday they are assisting with traffic enforcement on the Beltline.

WSP officers are partnering with Dane County law enforcement agencies to monitor traffic violations on the Beltline between Middleton and Interstate 39/90.

The State Patrol announced added enforcement efforts to promote safety through compliance with traffic laws, not just to stop and cite drivers.

