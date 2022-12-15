Citywide plowing in Madison begins at 7 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison, which has been plowing main roads all night, will begin its citywide plow starting at 7 a.m. The Streets Division explained they have been working on salt routes, although those are still wet and, as of 6:30 a.m., some turn lanes are snow-covered. The agency is warning drivers they will likely run into a slushy commute to work.

“You must continue to make good choices on the roadways by driving slow, staying alert, and being patient,” the agency wrote, adding residential areas are covered with dense, wet snow that is making traffic difficult.

The Streets Division urges drivers to use off-street parking and mind day-time parking restrictions, pointing out that makes plowing the streets much easier for them.

Approximately 150 plows and other equipment will spread out across Madison, including every piece of snow-removal vehicles the Streets Division has and private contractors. In all, the city expects clearing all roads will take approximately 12-14 hours, which will mean they will be going until 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With plows going for so long, the Streets Division cautions drivers they will likely cross paths with them, and the agency asks them to give the vehicles plenty of room to work. Some intersections may be blocked temporarily, which is normal in such efforts as crews try to push all that snow onto curbs.

“This kind of snow gathers onto itself while being pushed by plow trucks, creating the large heavy lumps, or “boulders,” of snow,” the Streets Division added.

City officials noted garbage and recycling routes will still run on Thursday; however, drivers may take a little longer getting to every home.

