Dane Co. after-school groups receive healthy snacks through grant program

Predolin Grant and R.E. Produce make healthy snacks viable for Dane County after school programs
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin makes snack time healthier by delivering fresh food through a Madison produce wholesaler.

Second Harvest received funding through the Henry J. Predolin Foundation grant to increase fruit, vegetable and dairy produce for after-school snacks in Dane County. Second Harvest makes the order, then R.E. Golden delivers the food to schools and community centers promptly.

”There are no minimums either,” R.E. Golden Produce Co-Owner Tom Woodford said. “So if somebody wants a gallon of milk, we’ll deliver a gallon of milk because we’re most likely in the neighborhood a couple times of the day.”

According to Second Harvest, the fresh food is important for a number of children participating in these programs because they may not have a meal to eat when they return home.

Woodford said his work is rewarding.

”It’s just awesome,” he said. “I helped deliver pallets of fresh peaches to the Beloit school area. Walking around watching these kids eat the peaches, they’re biting into it and juice is falling down their chin and they’re just loving it.”

