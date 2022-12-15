Strong Storm Working Through Great Lakes

Major Impacts on Morning Commute

Heavy Snow is Tapering Off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day is in place today as a strong as a strong storm system works its way through the Great Lakes. Heavy, wet snow was seen during the night and early morning hours. This snow will have a major impact on the morning commute. By afternoon, conditions will improve and the more heavily traveled roads will be in decent winter driving condition. Secondary roads and residential streets will be difficult through the day.

The heavy snow is tapering off, but lingering snow showers and flurries will remain through the day. Minor additional accumulations are possible. Highs will be out of the south 10-15 mph as highs top out in the lower to middle 30s. Another quick shot of snow is expected tonight with lows in the middle 20s. Up to an inch of additional accumulation will be possible. A few more snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

The weekend will feature more clouds than sunshine with Sunday being the better day. Highs will be cold and into the lower 20s with overnight lows dipping into the single digits at times. The calm weather will continue into early next week as highs struggle to get out of the teens and lows remain in the single digits.

Another more potent system will have to be watched towards the end of next week. Snow is possible followed by the coldest air of the season as we head towards Christmas and beyond.

