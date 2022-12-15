Janesville City Council approves purchase for additional industrial development

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville City Council approved the purchase of 129 acres of land for additional industrial development.

The 129 acres purchased are on CTH G, south of the Dollar General facility. The city also has the option to purchase an additional 267.5 acres.

According to the City of Janesville, the acquisition on Janesville’s far south side corresponds with the city’s long-term plans to pursue and expand industrial development projects, which will continue to create job growth.

“Our goal is to create greater probability for development, staying top of mind as an industrial hot-spot and growing opportunities for our residents,” Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn said.

The City of Janesville’s Economic Development Office is currently working with developers on future facilities that could be a good fit for these industrial sites. There are also efforts from the Planning, Engineering and Building Divisions of the Department of Public Works to continue through the steps necessary for public infrastructure.

“With this Council action, the City will build upon the momentum of Janesville’s recent industrial development and help facilitate continued economic growth for our community,” Police Chief and Acting City Manager David Moore said.

Visit the City of Janesville’s website to learn more about its industrial growth.

