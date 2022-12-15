MFD: Closed door, smoke alarm help Madison family escape blaze

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a Madison apartment building demonstrated the importance of closing bedroom doors before going to sleep. Firefighters’ “close before you doze” mantra helps them convey how shutting the door can be a life-saving choice.

Closing their door may have made the difference for a family with two young children by protecting them from toxic gases and smoke, the Madison Fire Department explained.

Firefighters were called shortly before 8 a.m. to the apartment, in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive, where they were met with heavy smoke and heat. They proceeded to douse the fire, which by then had reached the kitchen cabinets, and remained to ventilate the home.

Both family and several people living in a nearby apartment were displaced by the fire, MFD noted, adding that the Red Cross is helping assist the eight pf them. No one was injured in the by the fire, which investigators estimate did $100,000 in damage.

The MFD report stated the family had finished a chicken dinner and left a pan with oil still in it on the stove. One of the adults who went there went to work while the other went to lie down on the bed – with the pan still on the stove, the statement continued. Investigators suspect one of the children got up for a drink and turned the knob, thinking it was a toy, and that happened to be the dial that controlled the burner where the pan was.

The child went back to bed, closing the bedroom in the process. About ten minutes later, the smoke detector was going off and waking the three people still home at the time. They managed to escaped before someone called 911.

