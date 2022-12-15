Mount Horeb PD searching for answers on why girl had been missing

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mount Horeb Police Department is still trying to determine what exactly happened leading up to the disappearance of a young girl on Wednesday afternoon.

The police department asked for assistance around 5:30 p.m. that day, a little more than an hour after she had last been seen. In a separate Facebook post, the Marshall Police Dept. indicated that she did not make it home from school.

About two hours after police sent the alert, they reported the girl had been found.

Investigators described the amount of information they had so far as limited, noting they are still collecting video and following up on tips. In addition, they are planning to conduct an interview as they try to figure out the circumstances surrounding the girl’s disappearance.

The police department noted investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public and they plan to release more facts about the incident if they are able.

MHPD credited law enforcement and fire agencies across Dane and Iowa Co. for locating the girl, as well as the school district, news media, and people who called or checked their properties.

