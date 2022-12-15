MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring.

MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near Vilas Park.

In the department’s tweet, it attached a photo of a similar looking ring.

UW Hall of Fame athlete Reggie Torian contacted MPD after he lost the ring recently given to him as part of his induction.



The ring was last near Vilas Park and looks similar to the one pictured below. If found, please call our South District at 608-266-5938. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/xQeGAYlKwg — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) December 14, 2022

Torian ended his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin- Madison in 1997. His Hall of Fame bio noted hat he was one of the world’s fastest hurdlers in the late 1990s, winning a silver medal in the 60-meter event at the 1999 World Indoor Championships. Torian owns the Big Ten record for the 110-meter hurdles, is a five-time All-American and nine-time Big Ten champion in the track and field program.

Torian was also a member of the Wisconsin football program from 1994-95, making him a member of the 1994 Rose Bowl team.

Torian was inducted this past summer into the induction class of 2022. If the ring is found, the finder is urged to call the Madison Police Department South District at 608-266-5938.

