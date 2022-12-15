MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall.

Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing.

According to MPD, the man had bail conditions to not be in contact with the woman.

When officers tried to arrest the man, he became uncooperative and started to resist arrest, MPD said.

The 29-year-old man was arrested for bail jumping, obstructing and resisting arrest.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

